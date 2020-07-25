France charges Chilean over murder of Japanese ex-girlfriend

A video screengrab shows Zepeda (centre) being escorted by PDI agents on arrival at Santiago international aiport, on July 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
BESANCON, FRANCE (AFP) - Chilean Nicolas Zepeda has been charged in France with the murder in 2016 of his Japanese ex-girlfriend, French prosecutors said on Friday (July 24).

The 29-year-old suspect, who had been extradited from Chile on Thursday, "has been charged with the murder of Narumi Kurosaki", the prosecutor in the town of Besancon, Etienne Manteaux, told AFP.

Zepeda is the only suspect in the murder and disappearance of Kurosaki, a 21-year-old student at Besancon university who disappeared in December 2016.

