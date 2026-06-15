France, Britain push Hormuz mission as truce nears, but Iran’s stance key

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A drone view shows vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 15 - France and Britain are pushing plans for a multinational naval mission to safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz if a U.S.-Iran ceasefire materialises, although it is doubtful whether Tehran would be prepared to accept any such operation.

Diplomats say Iran has signalled strong opposition to any foreign military presence in the waterway and could seek to impose transit fees on shipping — a red line for European powers — making its stance decisive for any deployment.

"Iran is hostile to any foreign military presence but open to dialogue," a European official said, adding that Tehran was likely to advance its own proposals.

A senior Iranian official was more blunt.

"Any presence of foreign countries, whether to safeguard shipping or clear mines, is unacceptable … This is a trick to bring naval forces to the strait, and it will not be accepted," the official said.

A second Iranian security official said Tehran had "zero trust in foreign countries" and insisted control of the strait rests with Iran and, to some extent, Oman.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the European-led initiative, discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi last week, has been in preparation for weeks among about a dozen militaries and would include minehunters, warships and air surveillance assets.

"It is already ready," Barrot said on arrival at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.

"France, the United Kingdom and several dozen countries have put together a strictly defensive international mission, independent from the parties to the conflict, capable of deploying rapidly to ensure freedom of navigation," he said.

G7 leaders gathering in the French Alps from Monday will discuss the plan, as officials look to translate any ceasefire into concrete measures to stabilise global energy flows.

The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil usually flows — has been a flashpoint during weeks of confrontation, pushing up oil prices.

PARIS, LONDON SEEK ROLE BUT AWAY FROM U.S.

For Paris and London, the mission is part of a broader effort to show Europe can act alongside, but not entirely rely on, the U.S.

A senior U.S. official said G7 countries were preparing steps tied to a potential truce, including reopening the strait without tolls alongside the lifting of U.S. restrictions. A subsequent phase could involve demining, where Washington has significant capability but which could also draw on European contributions, the official said.

A first phase of the ceasefire, expected to last around 60 days, could coincide with initial deployments. A preliminary U.S.-Iran accord is expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday.

MISSION COULD START IN GULF OF OMAN

President Emmanuel Macron said on TF1 on Monday a mission could be deployed in two to three days if all sides agreed.

But European diplomats said participation remained limited. France and Britain — which have naval assets in the region — are likely to carry most of the burden, initially positioning forces in the Gulf of Oman rather than in the strait. Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have indicated interest, though parliamentary approvals may be required.

The mission would focus on defensive tasks, including escorting commercial vessels and mine-clearing. France already has minehunters deployed alongside its carrier strike group, though the latter would not be part of any Hormuz operation. The effort could build on capabilities used in the EU's Aspides mission in the Red Sea.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome could redeploy two minesweepers to assist. Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said details of any deal needed clarification first.

"We're in a very incipient phase … Let's not get ahead of ourselves," he said.

Analysts say restoring shipping in Hormuz could take months, with insurers and shipping firms needing reassurance — a goal that may depend less on naval deployments than on whether Iran exercises restraint. REUTERS