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Between 40,000 and 80,000 people are expected to demonstrate in Paris.

PARIS – France braced itself for fresh protests on Nov 17 after unions called a nationwide strike by public sector workers in a bid to secure pay rises, despite government efforts to ease tensions as demonstrations roil the country.

France’s 5.8 million public sector employees have been called to mobilise after talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Nov 13 failed to satisfy unions, which had been pushing for across-the-board pay rises since last week’s boost to the minimum wage for private-sector workers.

Nov 17 marks the third call for a united day of action and strikes in the public sector since September, including one earlier in November that saw hundreds of thousands of workers march and the police firing tear gas as clashes broke out in some cities.

More unions joined the call after the meeting organised by Lecornu, which union representatives left saying proposed measures failed to address the urgency of the pay situation.

In Paris, a main rally is scheduled to begin at 2pm ( 9pm Singapore time ), with dozens of other gatherings planned across the country.

Between 40,000 and 80,000 people are expected to demonstrate in the capital, and between 220,000 and 300,000 nationwide, a police source told AFP.

The European Union’s second-largest economy has been rocked by more than a month of high school blockades and cost-of-living protests, with presidential elections looming in 2027 and the far right hoping to seize power.

Youth union organisations and Yellow Vest activists also plan to join the latest demonstrations, which come after weekend protests over grievances ranging from inflation to a proposed police law.

Some of the largely peaceful rallies have seen fringe violence, as well as accusations of police brutality.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on undeclared gatherings near several schools and universities in Paris and temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers, citing concerns about possible violence during protests.

The protests come as France races to adopt a 2027 budget under pressure to reduce its deficit.

Public-sector staff aim to pressure the government to unfreeze the pay scale point used to calculate their basic salary. In its draft budget, the government has ruled out any general pay rise for the fourth consecutive year.

This is unacceptable for the unions, which put the loss of purchasing power for public servants at 16% since 2017, leading to increasing numbers of public employees ending up on or close to the minimum wage against a backdrop of inflation. AFP