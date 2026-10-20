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France braces itself for fresh protests as PM vows ‘massive’ police deployment after riots

A man walks past a row of burnt out vehicles in Paris, two days after a nationwide protest and riots rocked France.

PARIS – French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu vowed on Oct 20 a “massive” police presence at fresh protests called for the coming weekend, as he faced criticism over the handling of recent street violence.

The euro zone’s second-largest economy was rocked on Oct 17 by some of its worst rioting in recent years, just six months before voters head to the polls to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Facing angry lawmakers in Parliament, Lecornu acknowledged that the security response has fallen short and promised a stronger approach ahead of a new wave of protests.

“The deployment for next Saturday (Oct 24) will be massive,” Lecornu said.

He accused ultra-left radical groups of forging an “insurrectionary plan” that led to the riots, which erupted on the sidelines of nationwide protests over the cost of living.

Images of clashes, mobs looting stores and public buildings set ablaze last weekend prompted several countries, including the United States, China and Germany, to issue travel advisories for their citizens in France.

The French authorities announced on Oct 19 partial curfews in Paris and some other cities, and Lecornu said new curfews would be imposed on Oct 20 where needed.

Paris police ordered a temporary ban on people carrying cans or bottles of petrol or gas after mobs set fire to government buildings and shops last weekend.

During the night, a helicopter flew over the French capital’s Place de la Republique, one of the epicentres of the unrest, sweeping a searchlight across the square to monitor compliance with the curfew.

“The sound of a helicopter at one in the morning is a bit oppressive,” said Sylvain Courant, a resident of the Les Halles neighbourhood, another hot spot of street violence. “It’s that thing you see on TV in all the good war films.”

Macron, currently on a Gulf tour where he secured additional diesel supplies in an effort to bring down prices, has acknowledged shortcomings in the handling of the protests.

France’s government is wrestling with high public debt and anger over soaring prices, and facing a strong challenge from the far right.

The unrest on Oct 17 broke out after around half a million people turned out across France to denounce the cost of living, following four weeks of school protests.

On Oct 19, several cities, including Paris, the south-western city of Bordeaux and Nice on the French Riviera, introduced partial curfews.

A targeted curfew for minors was to be introduced in several districts of the southern port city of Marseille from Oct 20 and at least through Oct 23, a source close to the matter told AFP.

‘Wake-up call’

Security forces arrested a man believed to be connected to the ultra-left over the burning down of a historic town hall in Limoges, whose destruction has become a symbol of the violence.

The authorities have come under criticism from parties across the political spectrum, with far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen describing the unrest as a “wake-up call” that exposed a “profound crisis” of authority.

Investors have sold off French debt in recent weeks, amid rising doubts about the government’s ability to rein in spending.

Under pressure to support thousands of damaged or looted shops, the government said interest-free loans would be made available from Oct 23 to all affected businesses, along with other measures.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said nearly 150 people had been jailed and more than 800 brought before the courts.

He argued that a strong judicial response was necessary to prevent ordinary people from taking matters into their own hands.

“The justice system is being extremely firm,” he said. “People with no previous criminal record are being sent to prison.”

Some demonstrators were seriously injured. One man lost a hand to a police grenade. In the eastern city of Mulhouse, a 17-year-old girl lost an eye.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered to resign on Oct 18, saying police “had lost control” during the unrest. Macron rejected his resignation.

Troops in Milan

Other European countries have also seen demonstrations over rising prices, with smaller clashes breaking out in Milan, Italy’s financial centre, and Belgium over the weekend.

Italy was preparing to send 500 troops to Milan as the government considered a wider crackdown.

US President Donald Trump has seized on the unrest in France to amplify his anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric, as his Republican party faces strong headwinds in the upcoming midterm elections.

“It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders,” said Trump.

Several analysts countered that immigration was not a driving force in France’s unrest. AFP