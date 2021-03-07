France backs Italy's move to halt vaccine shipment to Australia

PARIS • France backed Italy's decision to halt a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus shots to Australia as tensions escalate over global supplies of the vaccines, signalling that other European Union states could take similar measures.

"Of course I understand Italy," French Health Minister Olivier Veran said during an interview with RMC radio. "We could do the same thing."

The support from a major EU country comes after Australia called on the European Commission to take a look at Italy's actions. The bloc has struggled to distribute shots to its population, and sparred with the Anglo-Swedish drug company over production delays.

"Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels," Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters.

Italy informed the commission that it would withhold the vaccine shipment, using a new rule that obliges member states to inform the EU executive when it decides to stop doses being exported outside of the bloc.

The commission did not oppose Italy's decision, an EU official said.

The EU's top trade official, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, spoke with his Australian counterpart on Friday.

They discussed the "export authorisation mechanism where the EVP (executive vice-president) explained the functioning of the system as well as the systematic under-delivery by AstraZeneca on its EU contract," said EU trade spokesman Miriam Garcia Ferrer.

Mr Dombrovskis offered assurances, Ms Ferrer said, that "for those companies that are honouring their contract arrangements with the EU, there is no issue with the export authorisations including with Australia".

EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than other rich nations, including former member Britain and the United States. Officials blame the slow progress in part on supply problems with manufacturers.

The Financial Times reported that the EU will urge the US to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as it scrambles to bridge supply shortfalls.

The 27-nation bloc also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the FT report published yesterday said.

"We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured," the FT quoted the European Commission as saying.

AstraZeneca has been under fire in the EU for its delayed supplies of shots to the bloc, which ordered 300 million doses by the end of June. The Italian Foreign Ministry said its decision involving 250,700 doses was a consequence of continued vaccine scarcity in Europe and Italy, and took into account AstraZeneca supply delays.

AstraZeneca's Italy head Lorenzo Wittum, in the company's first public comment on the issue, said his firm is committed to supplying Italy with 20 million doses of vaccines in the second quarter, as previously agreed on. It is also working to smooth the company's production chain globally.

Italy is the first country so far to block the export of vaccines outside the EU, while over 170 requests have so far been authorised, according to an EU diplomat.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS