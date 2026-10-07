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France arrests brothers suspected of running site with nude images of 17,000 women and girls

PARIS, Oct 7 - French police have arrested brothers aged 21 and 25 suspected of running an internet platform, dubbed NudeLeaksTeens, which showed stolen naked images of more than 17,000 women and girls, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Wednesday.

• The two men were arrested on Tuesday in northern France, she said

• French investigators also seized €700,000 ($782,530) in cryptoassets such as bitcoins, ethereum, litecoin and USDT, she added

• French police carried out the investigation with US police and judicial authorities

• The platform NudeLeaksTeens was selling "packs" of stolen intimate content sourced from various origins — such as the hacking of social media accounts, "grooming", and "revenge porn" — to the detriment of more than 17,000 females of all nationalities, including minors

• Site users were encouraged, in exchange for cryptocurrency, to provide identifying information about each victim

• The prosecutor called on victims of the platform to contact the French police cybercrime unit ($1 = 0.8945 euros) REUTERS