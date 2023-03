LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seeking to improve relations with France by pledging to spend up to £500 million (S$810 million) by the middle of this decade to help France combat illegal migration between the two countries.

The offer was made at a Friday summit held in Paris between Mr Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, the first such high-level Franco-British event since Britain left the European Union in early 2020.