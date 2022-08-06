France activates crisis task force to deal with 'historic' drought

PARIS • The French government yesterday said it had activated a crisis task force to coordinate efforts to alleviate the impacts of a "historic" drought exacerbated by this summer's third extreme heatwave.

Water restrictions have already been ordered in nearly all of France's 96 mainland departments, with 62 at the highest alert level, and the Meteo-France weather agency has forecast little relief for the coming weeks.

"This drought is the worst ever recorded in our country... the situation could persist for the next two weeks or become even worse," the office of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a statement.

The dry conditions are a "disaster" for farmers across the country as well as for "our ecosystems and biodiversity", it added.

Soaring temperatures have increased the evaporation of lakes and rivers whose levels have fallen just as irrigation needs are increasing ahead of autumn harvests.

The state-controlled electricity provider EDF has reduced output at several nuclear plants because river temperatures have become too high, which means water used to cool reactors cannot be safely returned to natural waterways.

But the statement from Ms Borne's office did not address growing criticism over exceptions that have been granted to golf courses, which are allowed to continue watering greens even in departments now on drought crisis alert.

This week, the heat radiating off the asphalt outside the Garnier Opera house in Paris hit 56 deg C on urban planning expert Tangui Le Dantec's thermometer. There was barely a tree in sight.

Paris ranks poorly among global cities for its green cover. According to data from the World Cities Culture Forum, only 10 per cent of Paris is made up of green space such as parks and gardens compared to London at 33 per cent and Oslo at 68 per cent.

Last month was the hottest July on record in the country, according to Meteo France, with the searing temperatures underlining the need to strengthen natural defences against global warming.

Paris City Hall wants to create "islands of freshness" and plans to plant 170,000 trees by 2026. It is also ripping up the concrete in dozens of school yards and laying down soil and vegetation.

"It's a massive tree and vegetation-planting project," said Mr Jacques Baudrier, deputy Paris mayor tasked with the green energy transition in buildings.

However, City Hall's green ambitions have provoked some protests. Ecology campaigners say the local authorities have been felling scores of decades-old trees to make way for garden spaces.

In redrawing the city's landscape, the felling of mature trees runs counter to the authorities' own ambitions as saplings are more vulnerable to drought and less useful in fighting heat radiation, green activists say.

In April, green activist Thomas Brail shot video of more than 70 trees being felled on the city's northern outskirts to make way for Mayor Anne Hidalgo's vision for a "green belt" around the city.

City Hall's urban planners say Paris cannot be redesigned to better confront climate change without felling some trees.

But Mr Brail said: "These trees had a role to play."

