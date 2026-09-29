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Fourteen killed in fire at pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region, TASS reports

MOSCOW, Sept 28 - Fourteen people were killed in a fire at a pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region on Monday, state-run news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

One person was being treated in hospital and TASS said the fire had been extinguished.

Regional Governor Mikhail Evrayev, posting on Telegram, said 10 deaths had been confirmed and search and rescue operations would proceed round the clock.

The blaze engulfed two buildings in the village of Kubrinsk near the town of Pereslavl-Zalessky. Around 200 emergency personnel were deployed to the scene, Evrayev said.

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case over alleged violations of industrial safety regulations, the agency said. REUTERS