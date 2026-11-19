Four UK men guilty of raping or sexually assaulting drugged woman in case with echoes of Pelicot

Women's rights campaigners outside Winchester Crown Court, where a jury is deliberating in the case of four men accused of raping or sexually assaulting Joanne Young, who was drugged by her then-husband, between 2016 and 2023, in Winchester, Britain, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard

LONDON, Nov 19 - Four British men were convicted on Thursday of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, in January pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.

Four other men who were accused of raping or sexually assaulting Joanne Young between 2016 and 2023 stood trial at Winchester Crown Court for offences allegedly committed with Philip Young and all of them were found guilty on Thursday. REUTERS