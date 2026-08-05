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Four stabbed in apparent mental health-related incident near London’s Covent Garden

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The four patients were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma centre

The four patients were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma centre.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

LONDON – Four men were stabbed in a street near London’s Covent Garden district on Aug 5 and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a “mental health related incident”.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody.

“Officers seized a pair of scissors at the scene,” the police statement added.

Four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

The incident happened on Endell Street, about 400m from London’s famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.