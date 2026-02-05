Straitstimes.com header logo

Four people, including two Chinese nationals, arrested in France on suspicion of spying

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS, Feb 4 - Four people, including two Chinese nationals, have been arrested in France on suspicion of spying for China and have been brought before an investigative judge, the Paris public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday

On February 4, the cybercrime division of the Paris public prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation into the affair, said the prosecutor's office in a statement.

This followed the discovery that two Chinese nationals had entered French territory with the aim of capturing satellite data from the Starlink network and data from entities of vital importance, particularly military entities, in order to transmit it to their country of origin, namely China.

Four people were brought before the investigating judge, with two of them being remanded in custody, it added. REUTERS

See more on

People

France

China

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.