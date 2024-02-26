Four killed in avalanche in France's Auvergne region

Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 02:50 AM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 02:38 AM

LYON - Four people were killed on Feb 25 in an avalanche in the mountainous Auvergne region of central France, local authorities said.

The avalanche took place at 1,600 metres of altitude above the village of Mont-Dore in an area known as the Val d’Enfer, the prefecture of the Puy-de-Dome department said in a statement.

Three other people were also slightly injured after a major search operation mobilising some 50 people, it added.

Local daily La Montagne said that those hit by the avalanche were ski mountaineers from a nearby club who had gone on an off-piste route with a guide.

The mountains in the Auvergne, many of which are of volcanic origin, are less high than those in the Alps or Pyrenees further south but can be highly remote with extensive snow cover. AFP

More On This Topic
Deadly California storm triggers flooding, mudslides, power outages
Global warming damaging to even Europe’s coldest countries

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top