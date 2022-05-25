Four EU countries call for use of Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

BRUSSELS • Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia are calling for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the European Union to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine after Russia's invasion, a joint letter written by the four showed on Monday.

On May 3, Ukraine estimated the funds needed to rebuild the country from the destruction wrought by Russia at US$600 billion (S$823 billion). But with the war still in full swing, the sum was likely to have risen sharply, the letter said.

"A substantial part of costs of rebuilding Ukraine, including compensation for victims of the Russian military aggression, must be covered by Russia," said the letter.

The letter, seen by Reuters, also called for the 27-nation bloc to start preparing new sanctions against Moscow.

"Ultimately, if Russia does not stop the military aggression against Ukraine, there should be no economic ties remaining between EU and Russia at all - ensuring that none of our financial resources, products or services contributes to Russia's war machine," it said.

The four EU countries noted that the bloc and like-minded countries have frozen assets belonging to Russian individuals and entities, as well as some US$300 billion of central bank reserves.

"We must now identify legal ways to maximise the use of these resources as a source of funding - for both the costs of Ukraine's continued efforts to withstand the Russian aggression, and for the post-war reconstruction of the country," they said.

The EU has so far frozen some €30 billion (S$44 billion) worth of assets of Russian and Belarussian oligarchs and entities.

The European Commission said last Wednesday that it could check if it was possible to seize frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's rebuilding under national and EU laws, but did not mention central bank reserves.

REUTERS