Four die in two apartment fires in Spain

Four people died in two separate apartment fires in north-eastern Spain last Saturday, and a baby was among those in critical condition, said firefighters.

The first blaze started in the morning in a 10-storey block of flats in Badalona, about 10km north-east of Barcelona, said firefighters in the Catalonia region.

Three people died, including a 92-year-old woman, the regional government said.

Among those injured were a baby girl who is in a critical condition and two adults. They were in serious condition, the fire service said on its Twitter feed.

Both adults had jumped from windows to escape the blaze.

In a separate fire 18km away in La Llagosta, one person died in a fire in a block of flats, firefighters said.