Four bankers who helped Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

ZURICH – Four bankers who helped a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions.

The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Mr Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed “Putin’s wallet” by the Swiss government.

The executives – three Russians and one Swiss – helped Mr Roldugin, who is godfather to Mr Putin’s eldest daughter Maria, deposit millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.

The men, who cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions, were found guilty at a hearing at the Zurich District Court and were given fines totaling 741,000 Swiss francs (S$1.07 million) and suspended for two years.

In Switzerland, banks are obliged to reject or terminate business relationships if there are doubts about the identity of the contracting party.

A spokesman for Gazprombank, where the four executives worked, described the decision as a “black day”, adding that the bankers would all appeal.

The four executives helped Mr Roldugin operate two bank accounts at Gazprombank in Zurich, through which millions of francs flowed, without conducting sufficient checks, the court heard.

Judge Sebastian Aeppli said it was not possible to establish the real owner of the funds, but the bankers had failed in their duty to conduct due diligence and check.

“It has been proven without doubt that Mr Roldugin cannot be the beneficial owner,” Judge Aeppli said.

Gazprombank had asked Mr Roldugin about the origins of the money in spring 2016, but did not receive an answer, the judge said. The bank eventually closed the accounts in September 2016.

It was only in February 2022 that Mr Roldugin said he was the owner, but still did not provide the documents requested in 2016.

Red flags

Further investigations should have been conducted because of the amount of assets involved, which was more than 10 million Swiss francs, the judge said.

The bankers should have asked if information provided about the origin of the assets was plausible, he added.

Other red flags such as the political situation in Russia, the use of intermediaries, offshore and intermediary accounts were ignored, the judge said.

“It must be taken into consideration that millions in funds were going into the accounts,” Judge Aeppli said. “This was at a time when the US had already announced measures against Russia.”