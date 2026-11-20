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FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather in support of activist Daniel Thomas, also known as Danny Tommo, founder of the Patriot Platform nationalist protest network, following his arrest over the alleged damage to a boat that had an emergency responder on board in the English Channel, outside Basingstoke Police Investigation Centre, in Basingstoke, Britain, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 20 - The founder of the British anti-migrant Patriot Platform group, which mobilised hundreds of protesters earlier this year, was jailed for 15 months on Friday for criminal damage by slashing a small boat which had taken dozens of migrants from France.

Daniel Thomas, widely known as "Danny Tommo", has built a large online following and founded Patriot Platform, a group focused on migrants arriving in Britain across the Channel on small boats.

In September, hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered twice in two days on Britain's south coast, blocking streets in response to arrivals of small boats, which a government minister described as "thuggish".

The number of those arriving in small boats has fallen, though the crossings remain a prominent political issue which has dogged successive governments, with right-wing opposition parties and anti-migration activists calling for more action.

Thomas had livestreamed himself on September 22 following a small boat through the Channel, with the migrants then transferred onto a vessel and taken ashore.

The 37-year-old then approached the small boat and, shortly after a French rescue worker stepped on to it, Thomas slashed at the dinghy with a knife.

Thomas then shouted "get off the boat, you've got time to get off the boat ... take them back, no more of these", prosecutor Joel Smith told Portsmouth Crown Court.

Thomas appeared in court by videolink from prison, with his head bowed and rarely looked up as footage of the incident was played.

Judge James Newton-Price accepted that "there was no immediate danger to the rescue worker", but said Thomas' actions were a deliberate attempt to disrupt rescue efforts.

Thomas was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment having admitted one count of criminal damage. REUTERS