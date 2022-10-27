Fossil fuel emissions to peak soon, green transition needs to speed up: IEA

WASHINGTON –While some countries have been burning more fossil fuels such as coal in 2022 in response to natural gas shortages caused by the war in Ukraine, that effect is expected to be short-lived, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday in its annual World Energy Outlook, which forecasts global energy trends to 2050.

And for the first time, the agency now predicts that worldwide demand for every type of fossil fuel will peak in the near future.

The 524-page report says the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to speed up rather than slow down the global transition away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner technologies such as wind, solar and electric vehicles.

One major reason for a peak in emissions is that many countries have responded to soaring prices for fossil fuels in 2022 by embracing wind turbines, solar panels, nuclear power plants, hydrogen fuels, electric vehicles and electric heat pumps.

In the United States, Congress approved more than US$370 billion (S$521 billion) in spending for such technologies under the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Japan is pursuing a new “green transformation” programme that will help fund nuclear power, hydrogen and other low-emission technologies. China, India and South Korea have all ratcheted up national targets for renewable and nuclear power.

And yet, the shift towards cleaner sources of energy still is not happening fast enough to avoid dangerous levels of global warming, the agency said, not unless governments take much stronger action to reduce their planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions over the next few years.

Based on current policies put in place by national governments, global coal use is expected to start declining in the next few years, natural gas demand is likely to hit a plateau by the end of this decade and oil use is projected to level off by the mid-2030s.

Meanwhile, global investment in clean energy is now expected to rise from US$1.3 trillion in 2022 to more than $2 trillion (S$2.81 trillion) annually by 2030, a significant shift, the agency said.

“It is notable that many of these new clean energy targets are not being put in place solely for climate change reasons,” said Dr Fatih Birol, the agency’s executive director, in an interview. “Increasingly, the big drivers are energy security as well as industrial policy – a lot of countries want to be at the leading edge of the energy industries of the future.”

Current energy policies put the world on track to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 and warm roughly 2.5 deg C by 2100 compared with pre-industrial levels, the energy agency estimated. That is in line with separate projections released on Wednesday by the United Nations, which analysed nations’ stated promises to tackle emissions.

In contrast, many world leaders hope to limit average global warming to around 1.5 deg C to avoid some of the most dire and irreversible risks from climate change, such as widespread crop failures or ecosystem collapse. That would require much steeper cuts in greenhouse gases, with emissions not just peaking in the next few years but falling nearly in half by the end of this decade, scientists have said.

“If we want to hit those more ambitious climate targets, we’d likely need to see about US$4 trillion in clean energy investment by 2030,” Dr Birol said, or double what the agency currently projects. “In particular, there is not nearly enough investment going into the developing world.”

In 2022, global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels are expected to rise roughly 1 per cent and approach record highs, in part because of an uptick in coal use in places such as Europe as countries scramble to replace lost Russian gas. Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels.