Former top Kremlin adviser hospitalised in Europe

LONDON • Mr Anatoly Chubais, the former privatisation czar of post-Soviet Russia who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, is in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder, two sources close to him told Reuters.

The 67-year-old believes he is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources.

"He thinks it's a disease," the first source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Doctors say they found it in time."

A European intelligence agency is looking into the case but has not disclosed the results yet, that source said.

Some media and opposition activists had speculated that Mr Chubais could have been poisoned.

"I don't think it is poisoning," said a second source. "He's still in intensive care."

The second source also said that Mr Chubais' wife, Ms Avdotya Smirnova, was at his side.

Mr Chubais cannot walk but can talk, the source said.

Guillain-Barre is a serious condition that in a minority of cases can cause life-threatening problems such as severe breathing difficulties or blood clots.

Mr Chubais' illness was first reported by Russian journalist and political activist Ksenia Sobchak.

It was unclear exactly where in Europe he has been hospitalised.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the news of Mr Chubais' illness was sad and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mr Chubais, who once served as president Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, was President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations before his resignation.

Reuters reported on March 23, almost a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, that Mr Chubais had quit his post and left the country.

REUTERS