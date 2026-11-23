Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian former frontrunner in the country's 2024 canceled presidential election is escorted inside DIICOT (Romanian anti-organised crime prosecuting unit) headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, September 21 2026. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA./File Photo

BUCHAREST, Nov 23 - Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian one-time frontrunner in a cancelled presidential election in 2024, was ordered to be placed in house arrest rather than police custody on Monday, pending a trial for fraud.

Georgescu was indicted this month on charges of orchestrating a €1.1 million ($1.2 million) fraud scheme. He has denied wrongdoing and said the case is "politically fabricated".

He has been in pretrial detention since late September. Last month a court ruled that he should be moved to house arrest, but prosecutors challenged the decision. Monday's ruling was final.

Dozens of supporters chanted Georgescu's name, waving flags and playing the national anthem, as he walked out of police custody.

Romania cancelled its presidential election in December 2024 on account of suspected Russian interference in favour of Georgescu, a heavy critic of NATO, Brussels and Western support for Ukraine. Moscow denied the accusations.

The ballot was re-run in May 2025, and the pro-European Nicusor Dan won it to become president.

Georgescu is already on trial in two separate cases, one on charges of attempting to disrupt national security by conspiring to stage violent protests after the election was cancelled, the other on charges of promoting Romania's 1930s fascist leaders, which is illegal. He has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

It is unclear when the third trial will start. Under Romanian law, a preliminary court chamber inspects the indictment and evidence and decides whether the trial can proceed. REUTERS