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Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes

THE HAGUE, Sept 16 - Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was found guilty of war crimes by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Wednesday.

Thaci, 58, was convicted to 25 years in prison for crimes including murder, torture and illegal detention committed as top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the territory's violent break from Serbia in the 1990s.

The tribunal said he was guilty of the murder of 96 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces by Kosovo Liberation Army forces during the conflict.

Thaci had denied all charges. REUTERS