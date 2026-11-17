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A protester wears a shirt with the portrait of Kosovo's ex-President Hashim Thaci during the extraordinary session to vote limiting the powers of the Hague-based war crimes court, weeks after it sentenced former president Hashim Thaci and other Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders to a combined 81 years in prison for war crimes, in Pristina, Kosovo, October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj

THE HAGUE, Nov 17 - The Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Tuesday convicted former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci of witness tampering and added one year and five months to his prison sentence for trying to influence prosecution witnesses in his main war crimes case.

Thaci, 58, had already been sentenced to 25 years in prison in September for war crimes including murder, torture and illegal detention committed while he was a top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army during the territory's violent break from Serbia in 1998-99. Lawyers for Thaci have said they will appeal that ruling.

Judges ruled on Tuesday that Thaci gave confidential information about prosecution witnesses to three co-accused when they visited him in jail and gave them instructions for what to tell prosecution witnesses.

All four accused denied the charges against them. Three of the co-accused were also convicted and received sentences ranging from a one-month suspended sentence to a year in prison. A fourth man was acquitted.

Judges ordered the sentence in the witness tampering case to be added to Thaci's war crimes sentence.

Thaci's conviction sparked protests across Kosovo, where many saw his sentence as too harsh. The unrest led to a political deal to limit the powers of the war crimes court in The Hague, but it is unclear if that will impact the Thaci war crimes conviction. REUTERS