Former Italian PM Berlusconi to leave hospital on Monday, party sources say

MILAN (REUTERS) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will leave the Milan hospital where he was being treated after contracting the coronavirus two weeks ago, officials in his Forza Italia party said on Monday (Sept 14).

"The president will be discharged today at around midday," the officials said in a message sent to journalists.

The 83 year-old was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Sept 4, suffering from mild pneumonia symptoms in both lungs after contracting Covid-19 while on holiday in Sardinia.

 
 
 

