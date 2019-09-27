Former French president Jacques Chirac dies at 86

PARIS • Former French president Jacques Chirac, who died yesterday at the age of 86, dominated his country's politics for decades and stirred national pride with his opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

His son-in-law said Mr Chirac died peacefully, surrounded by family members.

For many, Mr Chirac's statesman-like but jocular air encapsulated both France's rural roots and its central role in diplomatic affairs envisaged by former president Charles de Gaulle.

The frenetic energy and brashness of Mr Chirac's successor Nicolas Sarkozy left many pining for the quieter days of Mr Chirac's 12-year presidency and the slower pace he set for public life.

Mr Chirac devoted much of his presidency to defending France as a great nation on the world stage - a reputation he bolstered when he threatened to use his United Nations Security Council veto against a resolution that would authorise military force to find and eliminate weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003.

Born in 1932 in Paris to a middle-class family from the central rural region of Correze, Mr Chirac began his political career in the late 1950s after studying at the elite Sciences Po university and ENA civil service academy.

He was just 41 when then President Valery Giscard d'Estaing made him prime minister in 1974, but quit two years later after falling out with Mr Giscard over the extent of his powers.

The next year, he was elected as Paris' first mayor, starting an 18-year career at City Hall that would come back to haunt him.

In 2011, after nearly two decades of investigations, he was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence for channelling public money into phantom jobs for political cronies while he was mayor from 1977 to 1995. Although later convicted, Mr Chirac was excused from attending the trial due to his failing memory.

His supporters would prefer that he be remembered for electoral victories in 1995 and 2002, when he was re-elected after a fraught battle with far-right candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen.

He also ended compulsory military service and started moves that reintegrated France into Nato, reversing a 1960s policy.

He left office in 2007 and went on to lead a quiet life with his wife Bernadette, and worked on his memoirs. He also suffered from neurological problems and was rarely seen in public at the end of his life.

