Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke shares Nobel prize in economics for crisis research

STOCKHOLM - Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben S. Bernanke and two US-based colleagues won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics for their research into banking and financial crises.

Prof Douglas Diamond, Prof Philip Dybvig and the one-time central banker will share the 10-million-kronor (S$1.27 million) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced in Stockholm on Monday.

The winners “have significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises, as well as how to regulate financial markets,” said the official Twitter feed of the Nobel Prize. Their research “reduces the risk of financial crises developing into long-term depressions with severe consequences for society”, it added.

By honouring Dr Bernanke, the prize committee have taken an unusual step of adding an actual practitioner of economics policy to their pantheon. By contrast, many prior winners have stayed firmly rooted in academia.

That is illustrated by the widespread list of research areas celebrated in the past decade. They range from the integration of climate change and technological innovations into economics in 2018, to studies involving global poverty and auction theory in successive years.

Prof Diamond and Prof Dybvig were lauded for their research identifying the vulnerability of banks to rumours of collapse, and how governments can prevent that.

Dr Bernanke’s studies meanwhile analysed the Great Depression, and how bank runs ensured that crisis became so extended.

Last year, Prof David Card at the University of California Berkeley, Prof Joshua D. Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Prof Guido W. Imbens at Stanford University were honoured for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations to revolutionise empirical research.

Dr Bernanke is now at the Brookings in Washington. Prof Diamond is at the University of Chicago, while Prof Dybvig is at the Washington University in St Louis, Missouri.