Former commander of troops in Syria named to head Russian aerospace troops

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June 10 - A former commander of Russian troops in Syria was named to head the country's aerospace forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said Lieutenant-General Alexander Chaiko had been appointed to the position last month by virtue of a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin.

He had previously served as deputy head of the chief of staff of the armed forces.

The ministry said Chaiko had headed for nearly a year the group of Russian forces in Syria deployed from 2015 at the behest of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was granted asylum in Russia after being ousted from power.

Chaiko had also headed Russian forces in the country's eastern district. REUTERS