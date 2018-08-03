Forecasters say record temperatures could hit Spain, Portugal amid European heatwave

LONDON - Forecasters have warned of potentially record-breaking temperatures in Spain and Portugal this week as much of Europe swelters in a heatwave that has left some farmers suffering drought conditions.

The current European record is 48 deg Celsius set in Athens in July 1977, BBC reported.

Temperatures are rising in Spain and Portugal, aided by a surge of hot air sweeping in from Africa.

BBC Weather says the current forecast for south-western Spain and southern and south-eastern Portugal is 47 deg C on both Friday (Aug 3) and Saturday (Aug 4).

The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, could see a high of 41 Celsius on Saturday, according to CNN forecasters. Its average temperature is 28 deg C for this time of year.

Portugal has warned of a high risk of forest fires, fearful of a repeat of blazes that killed 114 people in 2017, a disaster that forced the interior minister to resign. Wildfires in Greece last month killed 91 people.

Portugal's national record is 47.4 deg C, set in 2003. Spain's peak of 47.3 deg C was only set in July last year, BBC said.

Spain's national weather service has put a warning in place until at least Sunday, saying the heatwave will be "especially intense and lasting in the south-west".

In Britain, temperatures are expected to reach about 33 deg C in the south-east.

A heat wave warning was in place across much of southern and eastern France on Thursday. The national meteorological agency, Méteo France, said on Wednesday that temperatures in the south of the country would come close to record highs in the coming days, CNN reported.

Vacationers have been warned to take precautions against extreme temperatures, as the heat wave coincides with the peak holiday season in Europe.

Italy also issued red alerts - the highest of three warning levels - across the centre and north, indicating widespread health risks in cities including tourist magnets Rome, Florence and Venice.

Heatwaves have become common in Italy, and between 2005 and 2016 some 23,880 people died in 23 Italian cities of heat-related problems, a report by the region of Lazio found.

Forecasters expect Italy's heatwave to break over the weekend with powerful thunderstorms across much of the country.

In the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, police warned people not to touch the grenades, mines and other weapons that have emerged from the mud on the banks of the River Elbe since the heatwave caused a drastic reduction in the water level. In just a few weeks, police have found 24 pieces of World War Two munitions - dumped at the end of the conflict by Russian, Western and German forces - near the water, compared with 12 in the whole of last year, Reuters reported.

The searing heat has also devastated wheat fields across northern Europe while a combination of dry conditions and extreme rain in the Black Sea have hit output estimates, with prices soaring on fears of further crop damage.

Evidence of serious harm to crops is growing as harvesting heads north in Germany, the European Union's second largest wheat producer, and in Scandinavia, prompting further cuts to estimates for the 28-member bloc.

"The situation is catastrophic in northern Europe," Strategie Grains head analyst Andree Defois said on Thursday.

The consultancy last week cut its forecast for this year's soft wheat harvest in the EU, collectively the world's largest wheat grower, below 130 million tonnes, a six-year low, and Defois said it could revise the estimate again, Reuters reported.