Love and longing for Ukraine's war refugees

More than six months have passed since Russia launched its military attack on Ukraine, displacing millions who sought refuge in countries like Germany and Poland. In this special report, journalism students from Singapore's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information speak to war refugees in Berlin and Warsaw about their daily struggle to lead a normal life.

BERLIN - Longing for her husband and family back in Ukraine trumped the need for safety for Mrs Alexandra Oleynyk, 36. After taking refuge in Germany for five months, she returned to Korosten, about 150km east of Kyiv, on Aug 2.