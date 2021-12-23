For many in Europe, Christmas is last chance to be merry before more Covid-19 curbs set in

LONDON - Despite having one of the best vaccination rates in Europe, Spain has just decided to reimpose the mandatory wearing of masks in all outdoor places after it recorded a dramatic jump in coronavirus cases, with almost half of all new infections attributed to the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also ordered his military to help with the vaccine booster programme.

Just about the only concession Mr Sanchez offered his nation is that the measures will not interfere too drastically with Christmas-related events.

"Don't worry, families will be able to celebrate," he told the Spanish Parliament in Madrid.

And as Europe is rapidly becoming the epicentre of the new Omicron wave of infections, governments throughout the continent are facing a challenge similar to that of Spain: How to ensure that the festive season can still take place while reinstating health-related restrictions.

Spain's problem is that although 81 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated - compared with only 61 per cent in the United States, for instance - just 20 per cent of Spaniards have received the booster shot and soaring new infection rates are currently among the highest in Europe.

With Christmas just two days away, the country is recording around 695 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than at any time during the pandemic.

So, although Spain held out for some time against the reintroduction of restrictions because it knew that these are bound to be unpopular, its government ultimately had to bow to the inevitable

The shutters are coming down elsewhere in Europe.

Neighbouring Portugal - another country that had initially done very well in the vaccination stakes - has now ordered all bars and nightclubs shut from Sunday, immediately after the Christmas revelries are over.

Austria, in the heart of Europe, is doing the same from next Monday, putting a damper on New Year events. After Christmas, there is "no time to celebrate", said Austrian chief medical officer Katharina Reich.

And Germany, Europe's biggest nation, is implementing similar measures.

Finland, on the opposite northern tip of the continent, is taking a milder approach, by allowing restaurants and bars to remain open until 10pm.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands remains in a strict lockdown until mid-January.