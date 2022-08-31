Footballers make a splash

Football players gathered at an English village on Monday for a unique match said to have been played there every year for over a century.

The half-hour five-a-side match, held at the ankle-deep waters of the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, was witnessed by hundreds of spectators.

While much of Britain has had a heatwave this summer, the pitch was damp and the water chilly this year.

The match regularly draws large crowds and fans are advised to wear waterproof gear if they plan to stand close to the "pitch".

The town's tradition is said to have started when drinkers in the riverside Kingsbridge pub got bored one day and decided to stage an impromptu match in the water.