Football WAGs in 'Wagatha Christie' case both have hefty payouts in store

LONDON - The verdict in the "Wagatha Christie" whodunnit involving the wives of two footballers is out and they both appear to be the losers.

Mrs Rebekah Vardy, the wife of English footballer Jamie Vardy, on Friday (July 29) lost her libel case against the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney, a defeat that leaves her reputation in tatters and her facing significant legal costs.

A British court found that Mrs Rooney did not defame Mrs Vardy, after she publicly accused her fellow footballer's wife of selling private Instagram posts to a UK tabloid newspaper following a DIY "sting operation".

Mrs Vardy sued Mrs Rooney after the latter crafted a "whodunnit" post for her one million Instagram followers claiming Mrs Vardy had been posting fake photos and revealed her to be the leaker, reported Bloomberg.

The intrigue began almost three years ago when Mrs Rooney grew suspicious about stories in British tabloid The Sun and turned detective to try to find the culprit.

She said she blocked everyone from viewing her Instagram account except one person and then posted a series of false stories to see whether they leaked out, which they did.

Mrs Rooney wrote on her social media accounts that only one person had viewed the false stories, concluding with the dramatic revelation: "It's... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Mrs Vardy, 40, subsequently sued Mrs Rooney and the feud was dubbed the "WAGatha Christie" case after the "WAG" moniker given to the glamorous group of footballers' wives and girlfriends and the renowned author of detective novels in honour of Mrs Rooney's sleuthing.

The seven-day trial in May captivated British media and the public as lurid details about fellow celebrities and colourful tabloid stories were pored over.

The pair battled over betrayal, reputation, and secret media deals in an often rancorous showdown that at times resembled a reality TV show played out inside London's Victorian Gothic courthouse.

But the outcome is likely to be of little consolation for Mrs Rooney, given that the legal costs for each side will be upwards of £1m (S$1.67 million).

And even if Mrs Rooney is able to recover about 70 per cent of her legal bill - as assessed by media lawyer Jonathan Coad - she could still have about £300,000 to pay.

Any damages, if awarded, are also only likely to be in the £15,000 to £40,000 range.

"It makes no sense for either of them," Mr Coad adds. "Even the winner is going to come out with a massive loss."