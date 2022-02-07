Focus on aiding poor instead, MPs urge Johnson's challengers

LONDON • Two senior members of Mr Boris Johnson's Conservative Party urged challengers to the British Prime Minister to temper their ambitions yesterday and focus instead on helping the poorest through the biggest plunge in living standards in a generation.

Mr Johnson is fighting for his political career after his government became engulfed in a three-month state of crisis, with an increasing number of lawmakers calling publicly for a change in leadership to rebuild trust with the electorate.

Mr Johnson has apologised after he and staff held parties in Downing Street during strict coronavirus lockdowns, events that are now being investigated by the police.

Last week, he further angered colleagues when he falsely accused opposition leader Keir Starmer of having failed to prosecute a notorious child sex abuser when Mr Starmer was in charge of public prosecutions. That, critics said, shows he is incapable of changing, or showing true remorse.

Mr Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader, told BBC TV that now was not the right time for a leadership challenge, but he made clear that recent events had been hugely damaging to the country.

Noting that many people were struggling with soaring energy costs and food inflation, he said: "I think we need to focus on that as the No. 1 priority."

He added, however, that Mr Johnson needed to show contrition and change so that he "never ever gets to this point ever again".

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain's business minister, said he did not think the party was near the point of deposing Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Mrs Margaret Thatcher, has repeatedly refused to resign over a series of revelations - including the parties and the costly refurbishment of his apartment - that have raise questions about his often chaotic style of leadership.

Five senior aides have quit in recent days, including one who condemned his comments about the now dead sex abuser Jimmy Savile.

His office said the resignations of his chief of staff, communications director and principal private secretary were pre-planned and mutually agreed.