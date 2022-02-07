Focus on aiding poor instead, MPs urge Johnson's challengers

LONDON • Two senior members of Mr Boris Johnson's Conservative Party urged challengers to the British Prime Minister to temper their ambitions yesterday and focus instead on helping the poorest through the biggest plunge in living standards in a generation.
Mr Johnson is fighting for his political career after his government became engulfed in a three-month state of crisis, with an increasing number of lawmakers calling publicly for a change in leadership to rebuild trust with the electorate.
Mr Johnson has apologised after he and staff held parties in Downing Street during strict coronavirus lockdowns, events that are now being investigated by the police.
Last week, he further angered colleagues when he falsely accused opposition leader Keir Starmer of having failed to prosecute a notorious child sex abuser when Mr Starmer was in charge of public prosecutions. That, critics said, shows he is incapable of changing, or showing true remorse.
Mr Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader, told BBC TV that now was not the right time for a leadership challenge, but he made clear that recent events had been hugely damaging to the country.
Noting that many people were struggling with soaring energy costs and food inflation, he said: "I think we need to focus on that as the No. 1 priority."
He added, however, that Mr Johnson needed to show contrition and change so that he "never ever gets to this point ever again".
Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain's business minister, said he did not think the party was near the point of deposing Mr Johnson.
Mr Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Mrs Margaret Thatcher, has repeatedly refused to resign over a series of revelations - including the parties and the costly refurbishment of his apartment - that have raise questions about his often chaotic style of leadership.
Five senior aides have quit in recent days, including one who condemned his comments about the now dead sex abuser Jimmy Savile.
His office said the resignations of his chief of staff, communications director and principal private secretary were pre-planned and mutually agreed.
Yet the exit of Ms Munira Mirza, the head of Mr Johnson's policy unit and a close aide who has been at his side since he was mayor of London in 2008, blindsided him. In a further blow, she blamed his "scurrilous" attack on Mr Starmer.
Mr Johnson announced the hiring of new staff on Saturday.
He has since said he accepts that Mr Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, was not personally to blame for failing to prosecute paedophile Savile, a television celebrity, when he was director of public prosecutions. But he refused to apologise.
Mr Duncan Smith said the government needed to get a grip, impose some discipline and focus on helping the country through a cost of living crisis that has already led to tensions between the Bank of England, the government, unions and workers.
Mr Andrew Bailey, the central bank governor, drew an icy response in recent days after he said workers should show restraint when asking for pay rises.
Mr John Allan, chairman of Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket and the country's largest private sector employer, said yesterday that he thought Mr Bailey's sentiment was wrong, and his 300,000 staff needed protecting from inflation.
Mr Allan said that economically, he expected things to get worse for the country in the coming months as the full impact of a 54 per cent jump in energy prices comes through.
