'Flying' river taxi tests Seine waters in Paris

PARIS • A "flying" electric river taxi hailed by its creators as the future of clean city transport is being put through a battery of tests in Paris this week, with a view to being in service by spring.

Named the Sea Bubble, the white aerodynamic craft skimmed over the River Seine at speeds of up to 30kmh, hovering 50cm above the water. A journey from the Eiffel Tower in the west to Notre-Dame Cathedral takes just minutes, as the craft zips past the traffic snarled along the banks of the river.

The taxi is the brainchild of French yachtsman Alain Thebault.

It makes no noise and no waves and also emits no carbon dioxide, winning the approval of French transport officials looking to endow the capital with new clean transport options in the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Sea Bubble is similar to a hydrofoil, with fibreglass foils that deploy to hoist its hull into the air when it reaches a certain speed, powered by electric batteries.

A first prototype, for four passengers, was first tested on the Seine in June 2017.

The craft's operators say they have been inundated with requests for the taxis from cities including Geneva, Miami and Saint-Tropez.

In Paris, it has struck up a partnership with a tour operator offering luxury tours on the Seine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE