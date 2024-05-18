Floods in parts of northern Europe after heavy rains

FRANKFURT - Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands overnight into May 18, swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations.

In the south-western German state of Saarland, streets were deep underwater and images on social media showed emergency workers carrying local residents to safety in boats.

State capital Saarbruecken was hit hard while German daily Bild reported that a breach in a dyke in the town of Quierschied led to a power station in the area being shut down.

No deaths were reported but at least one person was injured. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to visit the area later on May 18.

Saarland state premier Anke Rehlinger described the situation as “very tense” and warned there could be widespread damage.