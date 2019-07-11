Flirting with danger in Spanish festival

A reveller being hit inside the bullring after the bulls ran at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, yesterday. The week-long festival, which started on Saturday, has already seen numerous injuries, including gorings. A 46-year-old American was in serious condition after being gored in the neck on the first day of the run, reported AFP. Dozens of demonstrators from animal welfare organisations Peta and Animal Naturalis also protested against the festival in front of the town hall. Such protests have been taking place regularly for the past 16 years, according to local media. Dedicated to the city's patron saint, San Fermin, the festival has existed since 1591, featuring the spectacle of six black fighting bulls running through the narrow streets of the city to the bullring.