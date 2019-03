LONDON (REUTERS) - Flights were suspended at London's Stansted airport after an Airbus A320 plane suffered an engine failure and the flight was aborted on the runway during takeoff, a spokesman for the airport said.

The flight, which was bound for Vienna, was evacuated and all passengers taken back to the terminal.

Further updates would be made available in due course, a spokesman said.

(This story is developing)

If you are wondering about the "incident" at #Stansted: a plane was stopped just before getting on the runway because of an engine failure.

Everyone is ok, we are on a bus waiting to get back to the Terminal. pic.twitter.com/7f1IvCi8dG — Chiara Nardi (@chiara_nardi) March 1, 2019

Lauda Air flight evacuated on the runway at London Stansted Airport



No Arrivals or Departures pic.twitter.com/kLmV5iKPIN — Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) March 1, 2019