Flash floods strike Corsica's capital after heavy rain

Partially submerged cars left in a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Ajaccio, on the French island of Corsica, on Thursday. Corsica is under orange alert due to severe weather. In just a few hours, nearly two months' worth of rain deluged portions of Ajaccio, the capital city. Meteo France, the French meteorological service, reported that 44mm of rain fell in just four hours at the Ajaccio reporting station, twice the typical rainfall recorded for the entire month of June. Local media reported that three families had to be relocated and about 150 people rescued by firefighters.