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Five people killed, 10 injured in shooting in Polish city of Krakow, police say

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WARSAW - Five people have died and more than 10 have been injured in a shooting on the main market square in Krakow, police said on Nov 7.

“The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital,” police wrote on X.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that they began to receive reports at around 3pm (10pm in Singapore) that a car from which shots were being fired at random people had entered the square. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.