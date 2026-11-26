Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A CV90 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system waits in a wood as part of an exercise in Revingehed, Sweden, on Nov 6, 2025.

NEW YORK – Five European countries are buying 430 infantry fighting vehicles to ensure they can easily operate together and counter potential Russian aggression, in NATO’s biggest defence procurement project.

Sweden is leading the joint procurement of CV90 vehicles manufactured by BAE Systems Hagglunds AB together with Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Lithuania. Finland announced on Nov 26 it was buying 160 of the vehicles for €2.8 billion (S$4 billion).

“This is a massive project to boost defences by a more European NATO,” Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen told reporters in Helsinki. “This is exactly what European NATO members must do – significant joint procurements to strengthen the European defence industry.”

The continent’s defence spending has surged after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In 2025, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members agreed to spend the equivalent of 5% their gross domestic product on defence. A key challenge for European allies is the diversity of their equipment, but joint purchases can improve interoperability and lower costs.

Finland’s land forces need a ground counterattack capability that can keep troops and systems mobile, army commander Pasi Valimaki said. The vehicle will help counter Russia’s mass firepower.

“We need layered defences across a wide geographical reach to repel such strikes,” said Valimaki, a lieutenant-general.

The first vehicles will be delivered to Finland in 2030, with the bulk entering service in 2032 and 2033.

“These new infantry fighting vehicles are effective in the current threat environment, and they also have anti-drone capabilities,” Hakkanen said. BLOOMBERG