Five nations to buy 430 combat vehicles in NATO’s biggest deal
- Five European NATO countries will buy 430 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in a joint deal led by Sweden to improve teamwork and deter Russian aggression.
- Finland is buying 160 vehicles for €2.8 billion, as Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said this is a “massive project” to boost a more European NATO and support local industry.
- The deal aims to cut equipment differences, lower costs and improve defence against Russia. Finland will get the first vehicles in 2030, with most in service by 2032 and 2033.
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NEW YORK – Five European countries are buying 430 infantry fighting vehicles to ensure they can easily operate together and counter potential Russian aggression, in NATO’s biggest defence procurement project.
Sweden is leading the joint procurement of CV90 vehicles manufactured by BAE Systems Hagglunds AB together with Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Lithuania. Finland announced on Nov 26 it was buying 160 of the vehicles for €2.8 billion (S$4 billion).
“This is a massive project to boost defences by a more European NATO,” Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen told reporters in Helsinki. “This is exactly what European NATO members must do – significant joint procurements to strengthen the European defence industry.”
The continent’s defence spending has surged after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In 2025, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members agreed to spend the equivalent of 5% their gross domestic product on defence. A key challenge for European allies is the diversity of their equipment, but joint purchases can improve interoperability and lower costs.
Finland’s land forces need a ground counterattack capability that can keep troops and systems mobile, army commander Pasi Valimaki said. The vehicle will help counter Russia’s mass firepower.
“We need layered defences across a wide geographical reach to repel such strikes,” said Valimaki, a lieutenant-general.
The first vehicles will be delivered to Finland in 2030, with the bulk entering service in 2032 and 2033.
“These new infantry fighting vehicles are effective in the current threat environment, and they also have anti-drone capabilities,” Hakkanen said. BLOOMBERG