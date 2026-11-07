Straitstimes.com header logo

Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WARSAW, Nov 7 - Five people were killed and more than 10 were injured in a shooting on the main market square in the southern city of Krakow on Saturday, police said.

"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," police wrote on X.

Police started to receive reports at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that someone in a car had been shooting randomly people who entered the square, a police spokesperson said.

"According to information from police officers, the man was wearing military-style attire," a police spokesperson told reporters. "During the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; as a result, two police officers are among the injured."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X he was being kept informed about the incident.

President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, those affected, and their families". REUTERS

See more on

Police

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.