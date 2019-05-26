Five in race to replace May as British PM

Published
50 min ago

LONDON • Five Conservative contenders have thrown their hats into the ring to be the next British prime minister after Mrs Theresa May's tearful exit, and even more are expected to enter the fray for the country's top job in the coming days.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock yesterday became the latest Tory to announce his intent to seek the premiership, not long after former foreign minister Boris Johnson, current Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey staked their claims.

A total of about 16 contenders are expected.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Jostling starts in race to replace May as premier

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 26, 2019, with the headline 'Five in race to replace May as British PM'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content