Five in race to replace May as British PM

LONDON • Five Conservative contenders have thrown their hats into the ring to be the next British prime minister after Mrs Theresa May's tearful exit, and even more are expected to enter the fray for the country's top job in the coming days.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock yesterday became the latest Tory to announce his intent to seek the premiership, not long after former foreign minister Boris Johnson, current Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey staked their claims.

A total of about 16 contenders are expected.

