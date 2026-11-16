Five EU countries to announce Rwanda deportation hub scheme

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BRUSSELS/VIENNA, Nov 16 - Five European countries are set to announce plans on Monday to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands said in September they were working towards a deal with a non-EU country to host so-called return hubs, part of a broader European push to increase deportations and curb irregular migration.

The deal, expected to be announced in Vienna, follows the approval of the EU's new Returns Regulation, which seeks to speed up deportations and allows member states to establish return hubs outside the block.

With elections approaching in several EU countries and anti-immigration sentiment widespread, governments are under pressure to show they can control migration. Deportation hubs offer a highly visible demonstration of that resolve, analysts say.

The scheme differs from Britain's abandoned Rwanda deportation plan in that it would only apply to migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the European Union, rather than those whose claims are still being processed.

ACCOUNTABILITY QUESTIONS

Leaders from the five countries have repeatedly said their plans would comply with EU and international law, but rights advocates have questioned whether migrants' rights could be violated if they are transferred to a country they have no connection to.

"What recourse do people have if their rights are violated and who is accountable?" said Céline Mias, EU director at the Danish Refugee Council. "If responsibility rests with the European member state, how would that work in practice?"

The Council of Europe, a pan-European human rights body, said in July that return hubs posed "considerable human rights risks."

European officials backing the hubs say the policy's main purpose is deterrence rather than large-scale removals.

They argue that the prospect of paying smugglers thousands of euros for a dangerous journey to Europe, only to be sent to a third country, could dissuade some migrants from making the trip.

Critics, however, say there is little evidence that tougher enforcement measures and deportation schemes reduce migration over the long term.

“Enforcement changes how people travel, not whether they travel. Some pause or change route, and smugglers adapt and raise their prices,” said Roberto Forin of the Mixed Migration Centre, a research institute that collects data along migration routes.

A WILLING HOST

Rwanda has positioned itself as a destination for migrants that Western countries want to remove, despite longstanding concerns about its human rights record.

President Paul Kagame has won praise from Western and regional leaders for helping end Rwanda's 1994 genocide and rebuilding the country into a destination for investment and aid.

Critics, however, accuse his government of suppressing dissent and supporting the M23 rebel group in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, which rights groups say has committed killings, rapes and other abuses.

Rights advocates also point to restrictions on political freedoms and free speech.

Freedom House rates it "Not Free" and cites what it describes as the suppression of political dissent through surveillance, intimidation, arbitrary detention and torture.

The United States last year began transferring migrants to Rwanda under an agreement allowing it to deport up to 250 people.

Britain abandoned its own plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after it was ruled unlawful by the country's Supreme Court 2023. Kigali sought a 50 million pound ($63.6 million) payment after the UK scheme was scrapped.

During a September visit to Kigali, two European Parliament lawmakers were shown facilities earmarked for Britain's abandoned scheme that could potentially house migrants transferred from EU countries, including a hotel. REUTERS