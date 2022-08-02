First ship with Ukrainian grain departs for Lebanon under deal

KYIV • A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon yesterday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it "a day of relief for the world", especially for countries threatened by food shortages and hunger because of the disrupted shipments.

The sailing was made possible after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a grain-and-fertiliser export agreement between Russia and Ukraine last month - a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that is grinding on with no resolution in sight.

"The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. "Today Ukraine, together with its partners, makes another step to prevent world hunger."

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni will head to the port of Tripoli, Lebanon, after transiting through the Bosphorus Strait with its cargo of 26,527 tonnes of grain.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 has led to a worldwide food and energy crisis and the United Nations has warned of the risk of multiple famines this year.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat exports. But Western sanctions on Russia and military action along Ukraine's eastern seaboard had prevented grain ships from safely leaving ports. The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Mr Kuleba said on Twitter: "The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade."

Moscow has denied responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports.

The Kremlin called the Razoni's departure "very positive" news.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the vessel would anchor off Istanbul this afternoon and be inspected by a joint team of Russian, Ukrainian, UN and Turkish representatives.

"It will then continue as long as no problems arise," Mr Akar said.

Prior to the Razoni's departure, Ukrainian presidential officials had said 17 ships were docked in Black Sea ports with almost 600,000 tonnes of cargo, mostly grain. More ships will follow it, Mr Kubrakov said.

The US Embassy in Kyiv welcomed the shipping resumption, saying: "The world will be watching for continued implementation of this agreement to feed people around the world with millions of tonnes of trapped Ukrainian grain."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped it would the first of many such shipments.

Despite the breakthrough on grain shipments, the war of attrition continued elsewhere.

Three civilians were killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk region - two in Bakhmut and one in nearby Soledar - over a 24-hour period into yesterday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The area is linked to the towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region, which is almost all occupied by Russia.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said the road was crucial for delivering weapons to Ukrainians fighting in Sievierodonetsk and evacuating people from that area.

Russian strikes also hit Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-biggest city and near the border with Russia - yesterday, regional governor Oleh Synegubov said.

Two civilians were wounded, he said.

Notably, the Razoni's departure yesterday came after Russian authorities in the Crimean Black Sea peninsula said a small explosive device from a commercial drone, most likely launched nearby, hit the navy command in Sevastopol.

The local mayor blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for the attack that forced the cancellation of festivities marking Russia's annual holiday celebrating the navy.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE