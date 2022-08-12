First export of wheat under UN deal as 2 more ships leave Ukraine

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Two more ships left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday (Aug 12), including one laden with the first Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a UN-brokered deal, Turkey's defence ministry said.

A total 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine during the past two weeks.

This follows the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Exports had been stalled for five months due to the war.

The agreement was brokered by the United Nations along with Turkey.

The deal was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said.

It is carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat to Turkey's north-western Tekirdag province.

This is the first shipment of wheat from Ukraine, which, along with Russia, accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports before Feb 24, when Moscow launched what it describes as a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour.

Ukraine has some 20 million tonnes of grain left over from last year's crop, while this year's wheat harvest is also estimated at 20 million tonnes.

The Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura also departed from the port of Pivdennyi, bound for Iran with 60,000 tonnes of corn aboard.

As part of the UN deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Coordination Centre, where Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work.

The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under the deal, docked in Turkey on Thursday and was headed to Egypt on Friday, Refinitiv ship tracker data showed, after its initial buyer in Lebanon refused delivery due a delay of five months.