First draft of COP31 deal signals tough negotiations to come

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ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 16 - Negotiators at COP31 talks in Turkey published a draft deal text on Monday to drive debate and try to narrow the gaps between countries over fossil fuels and climate financing ahead of an end-of-week deadline to forge a final agreement.

The stakes are high after a year of global warming that has caused wildfires in Europe and a deadly glacier melt in Nepal, while political will for action is undermined by other crises, including wars and the rising cost of living.

Australia's Chris Bowen, who is leading negotiations under a split presidency arrangement with Turkey, said Monday's 18-page draft contained clauses that some nations have already rejected.

"Frankly, if we only talk about what we all agree on ... at this point so early in the process it would be pretty short document," Bowen told a press conference.

"We need to move the dial, which means having the conversation about things where parties currently don't quite see eye to eye to help bring them closer to agreement in coming days," he said.

The annual UN climate talks, taking place this year in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, which began on November 9, are seeking consensus from almost 200 nations on issues including the future of fossil fuels, funding for developing nations, and how to respond to scientific warnings about rising global temperatures.

The official deadline for a deal is Friday, but previous UN conferences have regularly run past deadline, sometimes by days.

FOSSIL FUELS PHASE OUT FIGHT

A UN report last month said the world is already on course to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold, a level scientists say should limit the worst effects of climate change.

The draft contained two sets of phrasing around fossil fuels — the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.

One reiterated wording agreed in 2023 around "transitioning away" from their use, and another more ambitious clause talked about their "phase out". Both could be omitted from a final deal.

"It's one of the many elements where there'll be strong feedback. Will it look exactly like it does in the draft? No. Is it appropriate that there's a conversation about fossil fuels in the draft? Absolutely," Bowen said.

The draft also flagged divergent opinions on a target put forward by Turkey to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035, and how much wealthy nations should provide to help poorer ones adapt to climate change.

Cosima Cassel, Programme Lead, Climate Diplomacy & Geopolitics at environmental think tank E3G, said the preliminary draft was very long.

"The approach looks to be putting it all in and letting parties fight for the trade-offs. The test will be whether the final decision keeps the core elements once that process plays out," she said

LIMITED SUPPORT FOR AI PLEDGE

Outside the negotiations, COP31 host Turkey launched an artificial intelligence pledge to try to rally support for a voluntary agreement that the technology must be developed sustainably and become part of the solution to global warming.

Concern has mounted among climate activists that the rapid buildout of data centres will add to the problem of rising greenhouse gas emissions, as well as pressuring land, water and mineral resources and increasing power bills.

"Industry and technology must be part of the climate solution," COP31 President Murat Kurum said.

"At the same time, we need to ensure that the rapid growth of AI is powered and deployed responsibly and used for the benefit of climate actions."

So far only nine of the nearly 200 countries represented at the talks have signed up to the AI pledge. REUTERS