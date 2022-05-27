First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

Monkeypox is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

HELSINKI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday (May 27).

A orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox.

The patient is now recovering, the Helsinki University Hospital said in a Twitter post.

Health officials told the public broadcaster Yle that the source of the infection is known and close contacts have been mapped. 

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

More On This Topic
Will monkeypox eventually make its way to S'pore?
WHO countries seek better guard against next pandemic

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top