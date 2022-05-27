First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

HELSINKI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday (May 27).

A orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox.

The patient is now recovering, the Helsinki University Hospital said in a Twitter post.

Health officials told the public broadcaster Yle that the source of the infection is known and close contacts have been mapped.

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.