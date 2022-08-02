Russia's Putin to discuss Ukraine and grain with Turkey's Erdogan on Friday, Kremlin says

MOSCOW/ISTANBUL (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Friday (Aug 5) including on a deal reached to unblock exports of grain from Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi will be “a good opportunity to synchronise watches on the subject of the effectiveness of this mechanism for exporting grain from Ukrainian ports”, Mr Putin’s spokesman, Mr Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Tuesday on a conference call. The two leaders will discuss Ukraine and also the situation in Syria, he said.

The talks come after the first ship carrying legal grain exports from Ukraine since Russia’s Feb 24 invasion set sail from Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to help boost global food supplies.

The ship was on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday night, Turkey said, amid Ukrainian fears it could still run into problems.

The vessel’s departure on Monday from the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon via Turkey under a safe passage deal has raised hopes of further such departures which could help ease a burgeoning global food crisis.

Turkey expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports each day as long as the safe passage agreement holds, a senior Turkish official, who asked to remain anonymous, said on Tuesday.

The UN has warned of the risk of multiple famines this year because of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky in his nightly address late on Monday called the ship’s departure “the first positive signal”, but warned it was too early to draw conclusions or predict how things would play out.

“We cannot have illusions that Russia will simply refrain from trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports,” said Mr Zelensky.

Mr Ozcan Altunbudak, Turkey’s representative at a coordination centre created to oversee the restart of Ukrainian grain exports, said on Tuesday that the vessel, the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, was on track to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night.