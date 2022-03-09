First batch of civilians flee Sumy through evacuation corridor

LVIV • Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy yesterday, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia.

Ukraine said a separate convoy of 30 buses was also headed to Mariupol to evacuate residents from the southern port city, which has been encircled without food, water, power or heat and subjected to relentless bombardment for a week.

The United Nations said the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine has surged past two million, describing the flight as one of the fastest exoduses in modern times.

The evacuations from Sumy to the city of Poltava - 175km to the south of the city - began hours after a Russian air strike in Sumy, which the local authorities said had killed 21 people. Reuters could not verify that report.

"We have already started the evacuation of civilians from Sumy to Poltava, including foreign students," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a post on Twitter. "We call on Russia to uphold its ceasefire commitment, to refrain from activities that endanger the lives of people and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid."

Mr Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the governor of the Sumy region, said in a video statement that a second column of civilians was expected to leave the city later yesterday.

A short video clip released by presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko showed a red bus with some civilians on board.

Residents were also leaving the town of Irpin, a front-line Kyiv suburb where Reuters journalists had filmed families fleeing under fierce bombardment on Sunday.

Residents ran with their young children in strollers or crad-ling babies in arms, while others carried pets and plastic bags of belongings.

"The city is almost ruined, and the district where I am living, it is like there are no houses which were not bombed," said a young mother, holding a baby beneath a blanket, while her daughter stood by her side.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies call it a baseless pretext for an invasion to conquer a nation of 44 million people.

Russia's Interfax news agency said Moscow was opening humanitarian corridors yesterday to allow people to leave five Ukrainian cities: Sumy, Mariupol, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv.