Firm defends reputation at Europe meeting

BRUSSELS • In one of the strongest public remarks, a senior representative of Chinese technology giant Huawei on Thursday night rebutted fear-mongering against the company.

In a Brussels ballroom packed with more than 100 mostly European guests, Huawei's envoy to the European Union institutions launched into a robust defence of the company.

"Recently, Huawei has been under constant attack by some countries and politicians. We are shocked, or sometimes feel amused, by those ungrounded and senseless allegations," said Mr Abraham Liu, Huawei's vice-president for the European region and chief representative to the EU institutions.

"For example, yesterday, the US Ambassador to the European Union, Mr (Gordon) Sondland, said someone in Beijing (could) remotely run a certain car off the road on the 5G network and kill the person who is in it. This is an insult to people's intelligence, let alone the technological experts across the world," Mr Liu said.

"Excluding Huawei from the market does not mean the network is safe. For example, since Huawei's equipment is not used in the US networks, is the US having the most secure network? The answer is no," he said.

The company has an excellent cyber-security record, Mr Liu said, with its devices being approved after going through strict reviews by multiple regulators and operators.

"There is a famous saying that 'I never knew an early-rising, hard-working, prudent and strictly honest man who complained of bad luck.' In Huawei, we believe the same. Complaints will not solve the issue. By working closely with our European partners, we are creating a better future for all of us."

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK