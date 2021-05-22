Firefighters hope to contain forest blaze in Greece

ATHENS • Hundreds of Greek firefighters yesterday fought for a second day to bring a large forest blaze under control, with better weather conditions providing hope that the flames could be subdued.

Nearly 300 firefighters battled throughout the night to keep the fire contained on the Geraneia mountain range, some 90km from Athens.

"Conditions are much better (today)," fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Skai TV yesterday, adding that emergency services were "hopeful" that the fire could be contained with the contribution of water bombers.

It is estimated that more than 40 sq km of pine forest and other lands have been razed, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

Fifteen aircraft were assisting in yesterday's operations and gale force winds were expected to abate. Army clearing machinery was supporting the efforts.

The state civil protection agency said on Thursday that hundreds of people had been evacuated from 17 villages and hamlets in the surrounding area, as well as from local monasteries.

Officials acknowledged that a number of properties have been destroyed, but declined to give precise figures before the fire is extinguished.

The blaze started late on Wednesday in the Corinthian Gulf village of Schinos, apparently by someone burning vegetation in an olive grove, the civil protection agency said.

Smoke from the fire choked Athens on Thursday, with ash falling from the sky.

Wildfires pose a challenge for Greece every year during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 deg C.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE